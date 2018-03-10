Edgar Homecoming fun

Edgar High School seniors Karson Butt, Daria Hoesly, Danielle Lemanski and Katie Haanstad erupt with joy when their male classmates defeated a scrappy team of juniors 29-27 on Sunday’s kickoff of Homecoming Week on the school football field. Later, a team of faculty members defeated the seniors to take the championship. Activities also included a relay race for chocolate chip cookies and powder puff football. The week’s events culminate with a Homecoming dance on Saturday.