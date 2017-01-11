Members of the Duncan family dress up in costumes for the “Aladdin” ensemble that will walk in the Edgar Holiday Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, down Third Ave. (CTH H). The family members include Rachel (Genie), Micah (Aladdin), Grace (Jasmine), Lucy (Tiger) and Molly (Monkey). New to this year’s parade are characters from the movie, “Moana,” an Elf of the Shelf and a Mommy Kissing Santa Claus float. Santa Claus will visit with children in Stark’s greenhouse following the parade. Parade volunteers and donations of after-parade bars are cookies are needed. For more parade information, call Stark’s Floral, 715-352-2577.