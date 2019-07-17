Edgar holds football mini-camp

The football season is several weeks away, but members of the coaching staff at Edgar High put players through their paces last Wednesday night, guiding them through passing, blocking and running drills. Above, Edgar varsity assistant coach Andrew Lukasko shows the proper form for blocking a pass rusher. The Wildcats are bidding for an eighth state title after finishing runner-up to the Black Hawk Warriors in the Division 7 state title game last season. The Wildcats open the 2019 season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, with a road game against Baldwin-Woodville.