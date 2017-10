Edgar High School has three foreign exchange students this school year. They are, left to right, Linus Fall, a native of Aschaffenburg, Germany, staying with Ed and Jill Mielke, Fenwood; Tommaso Marcuzzo, a native of Treviso, Italy, staying with Jason and Theresa Gollubske, Edgar; and Emma Albasi, a native of Milan, Italy, staying with Ed and Jill Mielke, Fenwood.