Partners for Progressive Agriculture (PPA) recognized the Connie and Frank Wirkus farm, town of Wien, as a century farm during the Farm City Dinner held Thursday at Stoney Creek Inn, Rothschild. Frank and Rose Wirkus started the dairy farm in 1920 and sold it to Lawrence and Joan Wirkus, center, in 1957. Frank and Connie Wirkus, at left, purchased the farm in 2004. Currently, the farm raises corn and soybeans for its dairy herd. It also generates forest products, including maple syrup. Also pictured is PPA president Chad Glaze, far right.

