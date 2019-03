Marathon High School will present a musical, “Alice in Wonderland,” on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 31, at 1 p.m. in the Marathon High School auditorium. Above, characters from the production practice their lines. They include, left to right, McKinnley Marks (The Queen of Hearts), Owen Marks (The Mad Hatter) and Lorelie Peters (Alice)