This emblem approved last week will be worn as a patch by local firefighters and EMTs. A rough sketch of a similar-looking emblem was also approved for use on the back of coats and shirts.
Central District settles on new emblems
Just a couple of days before it officially became operational, the Central Fire and EMS District finally got itself a pair of distinctive emblems for firefighters and EMTs to wear.
Hank Blazel’s building at 209 N. First St. is one of four properties targeted by the city for alleged ordinance violations. According to police reports, Blazel does not have a license to operate a second-hand store at this location, and is not allowed to have a U-shaped storage structure. The report also noted the presence of old stoves, an old furnace and grease fryers outside the building for multiple weeks in November.
Abbotsford business owner hit with new round of citations
Seven years after the city of Abbotsford tried unsuccessfully to prosecute business owner Hank Blazel for allegedly creating a public nuisance by keeping junk on his property, local police have once again starting issuing him citations.
Sidewalk wanted Resident Nathanael Brown called on the city council to consider sidewalk connecting North Main Street to the city park. He said those wishing to use the sidewalk to go to the park or the Water’s Edge convenience store must cross the busy road twice.
Resident calls for more sidewalk along Hwy 64
City resident and Taylor County Commission on Aging Director Nathanael Brown wants aldermen to consider adding a sidewalk connection on the north side of Hwy 64 from Main Street to the Riverwalk in the Veterans Park west of Waters Edge BP service station.
A picture of the front-end damage sustained by the suspects' vehicle, after it collided with another vehicle on STH 13.
High-speed chase ends in crash near Spencer
A man and woman were arrested Christmas Eve after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a non-fatal collision with another vehicle on STH 13 north of Spencer.
Architect Brad Simonson of HSR talks to school board members Tuesday night about options for renovating the pool locker rooms at the high school.
Between a budget and a hard place
The Medford school board Tuesday night worked to balance a wish list with what the district voters approved to spend for the renovation of the high school pool and locker rooms.
Students at St. Mary's Catholic School in Colby kicked off their annual Christmas concert last week Wednesday with a pair of songs played on recorders. In back, from left to right, are fifth-graders Casey Reynolds, Brynn Lieders, Jazmyn Heeg, Jack Kampmeyer and Caleb Westberg; in front are fourth-graders Pearl Feiten, Brody Viegut and Landon Steinman.
St. Mary's Catholic School Christmas Concert
Images from the Dec. 14 Christmas concert at St. Mary's Catholic School in Colby.
Liss enshrined in Hall of Fame
Athens hall of fame wrestling coach Jerry Wagner and his teams turned to Clarence Liss for the scouting report on their opponents.
Colby Madrigal Dinner
Christmas concerts in Colby and Abbotsford
Images from recent Christmas concerts in Abbotsford and Colby.
members of the town of Frankfort’s town board, left, and a room full of town residents listen to Marathon County zoning administrator Dean Johnson explain the difference between town and county zoning.
Frankfort stays with county for zoning
Faced with the potentially costly task of creating and enforcing their own zoning codes, town of Frankfort officials decided on Monday to have Marathon County continue handling the town’s zoning for at least the next eight years.
Tigers dominate the mat
Stratford junior AJ Schoenfuss achieved his 100th career match win on Saturday, two days after senior Mason Kauffman accomplished the same feat.
Local EMTs, right, listen to interim chief John Neihart speak during a special meeting held Sunday to discuss EMT wages in the Central Fire and EMS District.
Search continues for district chief
The seven-member board in charge of the Central Fire and EMS District is seeking a new round of applicants for district chief after rejecting all five of the candidates who applied for the job last month.
Alfred E. Weideman's truck is see at the village of Unity dump.
Man dies after accident at Unity dump site
One person is dead due to the injuries he received 17 days earlier when he tried to jump in his truck and stop it from rolling backwards at the village of Unity’s dump site.
Medford goalie Emily Lybert rejects a shot by Stoughton Iceberg Taylor Nisius during last week's 6-4 win for the Raiders at Rhinelander. BOB MAINHARDT/NORTHWOODS RIVER NEWS
HOCKEY ROUNDUP 1/9
*UPDATED JAN. 9* A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams. FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Caroline Mae Tate 1937-2017

Caroline Mae Tate
1937-2017

