Dean Wiese and Roger Bartnick of the Midnight Riders pose for a picture on the trail groomer used in Abbotsford
Snowmobile trails to reopen Friday
Snowmobile trails in both Clark and Marathon counties are set to reopen on Friday, Feb. 3, which means the route through Abbotsford will also be open.
Although they started out as friends growing up in rural Gilman, Frank and Mary (Kowalczyk) Lencz reconnected in Chicago, Ill., and have spent the last 75 years as husband and wife. The couple says they are still in love, and that they wouldn’t change their life together.
After 75 years, love still runs deep
What do a Purple Heart recipient and a welder have in common? How about 75 years of marriage for starters.
Chadwick Kayhart, left, is presented the Community Service Award from last year’s recipient, Jim Hager, at Saturday’s annual banquet.
Kayhart receives Community Service Award
There aren’t very many people in the area who don’t know about Cheese Days, the Abby Fall Festival or the Colby Dairy Breakfast. One person who helps make all these events run smoothly is Chad Kayhart, a dedicated volunteer who works behind the scenes.
Jim Maurina’s son, Scott, right, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from Dennis Kramer on behalf of his father at Saturday’s AbbyColby Crossings Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Jim Maurina honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
As a longtime funeral home director, Jim Maurina routinely dealt with people at the worst moment in life — immediately after the death of a loved one. “You cope with a lot of grief-stricken people, and you have to look at is a business and you’re there to serve people and do the best you can,” he said.
Vying for a four peat
Kamren Bornbach has an opportunity on Saturday to become only the second wrestler in Stratford High School history to win four Marawood Conference championships. To see the full story, call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review newspaper.
The office staff at Badger State Western in Abbotsford. In back, from left to right, are Ryan Seefluth, Gary Hoff, Mike Stowell, Randy Kremsreiter, Kris Nosbisch and Jeff Seefluth; in front are Cheryl Dobeck, Joann Troka, Patty Klemm and Dorothy Beckman.
Badger State Western named ‘Business of the Year’
Truck drivers spend a lot of time on the open road, alone with their thoughts. More than 30 years ago, Dick Seefluth turned one of those thoughts into a successful business venture.
Attorney Bill Gamoke, representing the city of Abbotsford, speaks to municipal court judge Judy Kalepp during a motion hearing Wednesday. Also shown, from left to right, are attorney Adam Marshall, city clerk Jennifer Lopez and police chief Jason Bauer.
Trial to proceed in case against business owner
bbotsford’s municipal court judge has ruled that a trial is needed to determine whether or not business owner Hank Blazel is violating city ordinances, as alleged by city officials.
Melissa and Robbie Smazal are seen pictured with their sons, Bentley (seated) and Brooks. The family has organized a blood drive for Saturday in honor of their late son, Grant, who died in a 2014 car accident.
Smazals find another way to give back
When Melissa Smazal ended up in the hospital after a car accident three years ago, her husband Robbie says it took about 50 pints worth of blood transfusions to save her life. Tragically, the accident took the life of the Smazals’ unborn son, Grant, whose name lives on in more than one way.
A semi that rolled over into the STH 29 median near Abbotsford Monday night was removed Wednesday morning
Traffic detoured off STH 29 as semi accident is cleared
Icy roads resulted in a pair of accidents on STH 29 earlier this week, both involving semi trailers.
Firefighters responded to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening (Jan. 13).
Fire department called to Medford Walmart store
Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department braved single digit temperatures and a below zero wind chill to respond to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening.
Cassandra Hooyman, left, a nurse living in Marshfield, hugs Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during filming of an episode of ABC's Big Fan while host Andy Richter looks on. NICOLE WILDER/DISNEY/ABC TELEVISION GROUP
Medford native gets second chance to 'hang out' with Packers star
This story has been updated to include the names of Hooyman's parents. Cassandra Hooyman thought she was dreaming when she looked across the stage and saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiling back at her. But it absolutely was real and the hug that followed was nearly four years in the making.
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
Snowy day
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
The Medford Raiders pose for pictures following Saturday's GNC wrestling meet. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Medford clinches GNC wrestling championship
  For the first time since 2011, the Medford Raiders are wrestling team champions of the Great Northern Conference. 

Joan “JoAnn” E. Simek 1933-2017

Joan “JoAnn” E. Simek
1933-2017

