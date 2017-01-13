This story has been updated to include the names of Hooyman's parents.
Cassandra Hooyman thought she was dreaming when she looked across the stage and saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiling back at her.
But it absolutely was real and the hug that followed was nearly four years in the making.
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
Tyler Engel is known as the “energy guy” on the undefeated Edgar varsity boys basketball team. It’s easy to see why his teammates gave the senior guard his nickname, because they feed off the emotion he displays after he knocks down a three pointer.
Seven years after the city of Abbotsford tried unsuccessfully to prosecute business owner Hank Blazel for allegedly creating a public nuisance by keeping junk on his property, local police have once again starting issuing him citations.
City resident and Taylor County Commission on Aging Director Nathanael Brown wants aldermen to consider adding a sidewalk connection on the north side of Hwy 64 from Main Street to the Riverwalk in the Veterans Park west of Waters Edge BP service station.