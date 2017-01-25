Vying for a four peat
Kamren Bornbach has an opportunity on Saturday to become only the second wrestler in Stratford High School history to win four Marawood Conference championships. To see the full story, call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review newspaper.
The office staff at Badger State Western in Abbotsford. In back, from left to right, are Ryan Seefluth, Gary Hoff, Mike Stowell, Randy Kremsreiter, Kris Nosbisch and Jeff Seefluth; in front are Cheryl Dobeck, Joann Troka, Patty Klemm and Dorothy Beckman.
Badger State Western named ‘Business of the Year’
Truck drivers spend a lot of time on the open road, alone with their thoughts. More than 30 years ago, Dick Seefluth turned one of those thoughts into a successful business venture.
Attorney Bill Gamoke, representing the city of Abbotsford, speaks to municipal court judge Judy Kalepp during a motion hearing Wednesday. Also shown, from left to right, are attorney Adam Marshall, city clerk Jennifer Lopez and police chief Jason Bauer.
Trial to proceed in case against business owner
bbotsford’s municipal court judge has ruled that a trial is needed to determine whether or not business owner Hank Blazel is violating city ordinances, as alleged by city officials.
Melissa and Robbie Smazal are seen pictured with their sons, Bentley (seated) and Brooks. The family has organized a blood drive for Saturday in honor of their late son, Grant, who died in a 2014 car accident.
Smazals find another way to give back
When Melissa Smazal ended up in the hospital after a car accident three years ago, her husband Robbie says it took about 50 pints worth of blood transfusions to save her life. Tragically, the accident took the life of the Smazals’ unborn son, Grant, whose name lives on in more than one way.
A semi that rolled over into the STH 29 median near Abbotsford Monday night was removed Wednesday morning
Traffic detoured off STH 29 as semi accident is cleared
Icy roads resulted in a pair of accidents on STH 29 earlier this week, both involving semi trailers.
Firefighters responded to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening (Jan. 13).
Fire department called to Medford Walmart store
Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department braved single digit temperatures and a below zero wind chill to respond to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening.
Cassandra Hooyman, left, a nurse living in Marshfield, hugs Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during filming of an episode of ABC's Big Fan while host Andy Richter looks on. NICOLE WILDER/DISNEY/ABC TELEVISION GROUP
Medford native gets second chance to 'hang out' with Packers star
This story has been updated to include the names of Hooyman's parents. Cassandra Hooyman thought she was dreaming when she looked across the stage and saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiling back at her. But it absolutely was real and the hug that followed was nearly four years in the making.
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
Snowy day
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
'Cats still undefeated
Tyler Engel is known as the “energy guy” on the undefeated Edgar varsity boys basketball team. It’s easy to see why his teammates gave the senior guard his nickname, because they feed off the emotion he displays after he knocks down a three pointer.
The Colby Coalition performed in front of a packed house Saturday night, at the conclusion of the 13th annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular. In front are Preston Hochberger, Zach Brockhaus and Dalton Higley; in back are Laurel Krueger, Cassie Gosse, Erin Voss, Trinity White and Megan Velmer.
Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular
Photos of Colby's show choirs performing at the 13th annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular on Jan. 7.
This emblem approved last week will be worn as a patch by local firefighters and EMTs. A rough sketch of a similar-looking emblem was also approved for use on the back of coats and shirts.
Central District settles on new emblems
Just a couple of days before it officially became operational, the Central Fire and EMS District finally got itself a pair of distinctive emblems for firefighters and EMTs to wear.
Hank Blazel’s building at 209 N. First St. is one of four properties targeted by the city for alleged ordinance violations. According to police reports, Blazel does not have a license to operate a second-hand store at this location, and is not allowed to have a U-shaped storage structure. The report also noted the presence of old stoves, an old furnace and grease fryers outside the building for multiple weeks in November.
Abbotsford business owner hit with new round of citations
Seven years after the city of Abbotsford tried unsuccessfully to prosecute business owner Hank Blazel for allegedly creating a public nuisance by keeping junk on his property, local police have once again starting issuing him citations.
The office staff at Badger State Western in Abbotsford. In back, from left to right, are Ryan Seefluth, Gary Hoff, Mike Stowell, Randy Kremsreiter, Kris Nosbisch and Jeff Seefluth; in front are Cheryl Dobeck, Joann Troka, Patty Klemm and Dorothy Beckman.
Attorney Bill Gamoke, representing the city of Abbotsford, speaks to municipal court judge Judy Kalepp during a motion hearing Wednesday. Also shown, from left to right, are attorney Adam Marshall, city clerk Jennifer Lopez and police chief Jason Bauer.
Melissa and Robbie Smazal are seen pictured with their sons, Bentley (seated) and Brooks. The family has organized a blood drive for Saturday in honor of their late son, Grant, who died in a 2014 car accident.
A semi that rolled over into the STH 29 median near Abbotsford Monday night was removed Wednesday morning
Firefighters responded to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening (Jan. 13).
Cassandra Hooyman, left, a nurse living in Marshfield, hugs Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during filming of an episode of ABC's Big Fan while host Andy Richter looks on. NICOLE WILDER/DISNEY/ABC TELEVISION GROUP
Trenton Geiger, Medford, clears snow from a truck windshield at Medford Motors Tuesday afternoon. The area was hit with a winter storm that dumped 7.5 inches of snow in the city of Medford and caused numerous cancellations and delays.
The Colby Coalition performed in front of a packed house Saturday night, at the conclusion of the 13th annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular. In front are Preston Hochberger, Zach Brockhaus and Dalton Higley; in back are Laurel Krueger, Cassie Gosse, Erin Voss, Trinity White and Megan Velmer.
This emblem approved last week will be worn as a patch by local firefighters and EMTs. A rough sketch of a similar-looking emblem was also approved for use on the back of coats and shirts.
Hank Blazel’s building at 209 N. First St. is one of four properties targeted by the city for alleged ordinance violations. According to police reports, Blazel does not have a license to operate a second-hand store at this location, and is not allowed to have a U-shaped storage structure. The report also noted the presence of old stoves, an old furnace and grease fryers outside the building for multiple weeks in November.

Shopper

Special Sections

Sports

Gilman's Torgor Crick calls for the ball in the post during Monday's Eastern Cloverbelt Conference game against Colby. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Boys' hoops roundup: 1/25
A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams. TUESDAY, JAN. 24 Rib Lake 61, Tomahawk 56 (nc)

Obituaries

Marlene Joan Dettmering 1934-2017

Marlene Joan Dettmering
1934-2017

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

CarlsonCraft

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here