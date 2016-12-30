City resident and Taylor County Commission on Aging Director Nathanael Brown wants aldermen to consider adding a sidewalk connection on the north side of Hwy 64 from Main Street to the Riverwalk in the Veterans Park west of Waters Edge BP service station.
Faced with the potentially costly task of creating and enforcing their own zoning codes, town of Frankfort officials decided on Monday to have Marathon County continue handling the town’s zoning for at least the next eight years.
The seven-member board in charge of the Central Fire and EMS District is seeking a new round of applicants for district chief after rejecting all five of the candidates who applied for the job last month.